Everi Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Everi last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business earned $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Everi has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year. Everi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Everi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.69%. The high price target for EVRI is $18.00 and the low price target for EVRI is $8.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Everi has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.17, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.17, Everi has a forecasted upside of 29.7% from its current price of $8.61. Everi has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Everi does not currently pay a dividend. Everi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Everi insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $227,550.00 in company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Everi is held by insiders. 87.99% of the stock of Everi is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Everi are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Everi is -9.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Everi is -9.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Everi has a P/B Ratio of 13.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

