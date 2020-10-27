Earnings results for Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Donegal Group last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.42. The business earned $192.41 million during the quarter. Donegal Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Donegal Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Dividend Strength: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Donegal Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

In the past three months, Donegal Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of Donegal Group is held by insiders. Only 1.62% of the stock of Donegal Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB



The P/E ratio of Donegal Group is 8.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Donegal Group is 8.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Donegal Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

