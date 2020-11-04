Earnings results for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $254 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Donnelley Financial Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Donnelley Financial Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.28%. The high price target for DFIN is $17.00 and the low price target for DFIN is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Donnelley Financial Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $14.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Donnelley Financial Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

In the past three months, Donnelley Financial Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.81% of the stock of Donnelley Financial Solutions is held by insiders. 91.50% of the stock of Donnelley Financial Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN



Earnings for Donnelley Financial Solutions are expected to grow by 325.00% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Donnelley Financial Solutions is 19.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Donnelley Financial Solutions is 19.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

