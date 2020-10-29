Earnings results for Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Dorchester Minerals last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $6.80 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Dorchester Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Dorchester Minerals.

Dividend Strength: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.82%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Dorchester Minerals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

In the past three months, Dorchester Minerals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.80% of the stock of Dorchester Minerals is held by insiders. Only 16.47% of the stock of Dorchester Minerals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP



The P/E ratio of Dorchester Minerals is 10.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Dorchester Minerals is 10.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. Dorchester Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

