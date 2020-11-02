Earnings results for Dorman Products (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Realty Income last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.45. The business earned $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Realty Income has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Realty Income will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dorman Products (NYSE:O)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Realty Income in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.13%. The high price target for O is $79.00 and the low price target for O is $50.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Realty Income has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.77, Realty Income has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $57.86. Realty Income has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dorman Products (NYSE:O)

Realty Income is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Realty Income has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Realty Income is 84.64%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Realty Income will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.52% in the coming year. This indicates that Realty Income may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dorman Products (NYSE:O)

In the past three months, Realty Income insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Realty Income is held by insiders. 73.52% of the stock of Realty Income is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dorman Products (NYSE:O



Earnings for Realty Income are expected to grow by 4.49% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Realty Income is 39.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Realty Income is 39.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Realty Income has a PEG Ratio of 5.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Realty Income has a P/B Ratio of 1.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

