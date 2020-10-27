Earnings results for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Dorman Products last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Its revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.0. Dorman Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dorman Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.72%. The high price target for DORM is $60.00 and the low price target for DORM is $55.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dorman Products has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.50, Dorman Products has a forecasted downside of 34.7% from its current price of $88.08. Dorman Products has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dorman Products does not currently pay a dividend. Dorman Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Dorman Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $135,295.00 in company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of Dorman Products is held by insiders. 76.73% of the stock of Dorman Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Dorman Products are expected to grow by 21.30% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Dorman Products is 37.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Dorman Products is 37.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 37.65. Dorman Products has a PEG Ratio of 2.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dorman Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

