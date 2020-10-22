Earnings results for Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Dover Motorsports last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Dover Motorsports has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dividend Strength: Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Dover Motorsports does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

In the past three months, Dover Motorsports insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.05% of the stock of Dover Motorsports is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 20.49% of the stock of Dover Motorsports is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD



The P/E ratio of Dover Motorsports is -36.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dover Motorsports is -36.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dover Motorsports has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

