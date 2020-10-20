Earnings results for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6.

Dover last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Its revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has generated $5.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Dover has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dover (NYSE:DOV)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dover in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.06%. The high price target for DOV is $130.00 and the low price target for DOV is $78.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dover has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.44, Dover has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $112.77. Dover has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover pays a meaningful dividend of 1.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dover has been increasing its dividend for 17 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dover is 33.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dover will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.79% next year. This indicates that Dover will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dover (NYSE:DOV)

In the past three months, Dover insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Dover is held by insiders. 82.96% of the stock of Dover is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dover (NYSE:DOV



Earnings for Dover are expected to grow by 12.26% in the coming year, from $5.22 to $5.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Dover is 24.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Dover is 24.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.75. Dover has a PEG Ratio of 1.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dover has a P/B Ratio of 5.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

