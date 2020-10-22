Earnings results for DOW (NYSE:DOW)

Dow Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

DOW last released its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm earned $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DOW has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year. DOW has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DOW (NYSE:DOW)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DOW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.17%. The high price target for DOW is $58.00 and the low price target for DOW is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DOW has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.58, DOW has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $48.55. DOW has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DOW (NYSE:DOW)

DOW is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. DOW has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DOW is 79.32%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, DOW will have a dividend payout ratio of 118.14% in the coming year. This indicates that DOW may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DOW (NYSE:DOW)

In the past three months, DOW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of DOW is held by insiders. 65.52% of the stock of DOW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DOW (NYSE:DOW



Earnings for DOW are expected to grow by 121.50% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of DOW is -18.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DOW is -18.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DOW has a PEG Ratio of 9.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DOW has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

