Earnings results for DPW (NYSE:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.77.

DPW last announced its earnings data on August 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. DPW has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on DPW (NYSE:DPW)

Dividend Strength: DPW (NYSE:DPW)

DPW does not currently pay a dividend. DPW does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DPW (NYSE:DPW)

In the past three months, DPW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of DPW is held by insiders. Only 2.51% of the stock of DPW is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DPW (NYSE:DPW



DPW has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

