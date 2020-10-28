Earnings results for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm earned $585 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.8. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.08%. The high price target for RDY is $53.00 and the low price target for RDY is $53.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a forecasted downside of 22.1% from its current price of $68.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a dividend yield of 0.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is 9.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.00% next year. This indicates that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

In the past three months, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is held by insiders. Only 12.79% of the stock of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY



Earnings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories are expected to grow by 18.42% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is 44.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is 44.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 5.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here