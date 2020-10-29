Earnings results for Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Dril-Quip last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Dril-Quip has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dril-Quip in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.56%. The high price target for DRQ is $53.00 and the low price target for DRQ is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dril-Quip has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.40, Dril-Quip has a forecasted upside of 52.6% from its current price of $23.86. Dril-Quip has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip does not currently pay a dividend. Dril-Quip does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

In the past three months, Dril-Quip insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $288,240.00 in company stock. Only 1.28% of the stock of Dril-Quip is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ



Earnings for Dril-Quip are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Dril-Quip is -30.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dril-Quip is -30.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dril-Quip has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

