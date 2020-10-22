Earnings results for Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Dril-Quip last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The firm earned $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Dril-Quip has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dril-Quip in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.63%. The high price target for DRQ is $53.00 and the low price target for DRQ is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dril-Quip has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.40, Dril-Quip has a forecasted upside of 41.6% from its current price of $25.70. Dril-Quip has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip does not currently pay a dividend. Dril-Quip does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

In the past three months, Dril-Quip insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $288,240.00 in company stock. Only 1.28% of the stock of Dril-Quip is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ



Earnings for Dril-Quip are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Dril-Quip is -32.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dril-Quip is -32.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dril-Quip has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here