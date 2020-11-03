Earnings results for Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Drive Shack last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.38. The business earned $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. Drive Shack has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. Drive Shack has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Drive Shack in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 183.69%. The high price target for DS is $5.00 and the low price target for DS is $3.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Drive Shack has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Drive Shack has a forecasted upside of 183.7% from its current price of $1.41. Drive Shack has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack does not currently pay a dividend. Drive Shack does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

In the past three months, Drive Shack insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.20% of the stock of Drive Shack is held by insiders. 39.81% of the stock of Drive Shack is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS



Earnings for Drive Shack are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.32) to ($0.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Drive Shack is -1.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Drive Shack is -1.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Drive Shack has a P/B Ratio of 23.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here