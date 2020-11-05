Earnings results for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Dropbox last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company earned $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dropbox has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.0. Dropbox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dropbox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.14%. The high price target for DBX is $35.00 and the low price target for DBX is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dropbox has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.22, Dropbox has a forecasted upside of 52.1% from its current price of $18.55. Dropbox has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox does not currently pay a dividend. Dropbox does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

In the past three months, Dropbox insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $793,248.00 in company stock. Only 30.81% of the stock of Dropbox is held by insiders. 54.88% of the stock of Dropbox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX



Earnings for Dropbox are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Dropbox is 265.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Dropbox is 265.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. Dropbox has a PEG Ratio of 4.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dropbox has a P/B Ratio of 9.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here