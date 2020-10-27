Earnings results for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9100000000000001.

DTE Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy has generated $6.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. DTE Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DTE Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.03%. The high price target for DTE is $143.00 and the low price target for DTE is $115.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DTE Energy has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DTE Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of DTE Energy is 64.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DTE Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.28% next year. This indicates that DTE Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

In the past three months, DTE Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of DTE Energy is held by insiders. 73.33% of the stock of DTE Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE



Earnings for DTE Energy are expected to grow by 5.21% in the coming year, from $6.72 to $7.07 per share. The P/E ratio of DTE Energy is 19.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of DTE Energy is 19.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.29. DTE Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DTE Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

