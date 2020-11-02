Earnings results for Ducommun (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Krystal Biotech last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Krystal Biotech has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year. Krystal Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Krystal Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 116.91%. The high price target for KRYS is $115.00 and the low price target for KRYS is $68.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Krystal Biotech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.25, Krystal Biotech has a forecasted upside of 116.9% from its current price of $42.99. Krystal Biotech has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Krystal Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Krystal Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Krystal Biotech insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,057,078.00 in company stock. Only 27.40% of the stock of Krystal Biotech is held by insiders. 71.78% of the stock of Krystal Biotech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Krystal Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.72) to ($2.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Krystal Biotech is -34.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Krystal Biotech is -34.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Krystal Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 3.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

