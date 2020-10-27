Earnings results for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Ducommun last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.02 million. Ducommun has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Ducommun has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ducommun in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.90%. The high price target for DCO is $54.00 and the low price target for DCO is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ducommun has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.80, Ducommun has a forecasted upside of 25.9% from its current price of $33.20. Ducommun has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun does not currently pay a dividend. Ducommun does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

In the past three months, Ducommun insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $96,531.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Ducommun is held by insiders. 85.02% of the stock of Ducommun is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO



Earnings for Ducommun are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Ducommun is 13.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Ducommun is 13.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 30.25. Ducommun has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

