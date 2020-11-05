Earnings results for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.79.

Duke Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm earned $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has generated $5.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. Duke Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Duke Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.36%. The high price target for DUK is $112.00 and the low price target for DUK is $79.00. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.04%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Duke Energy has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Duke Energy is 76.28%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Duke Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.95% next year. This indicates that Duke Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

In the past three months, Duke Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of Duke Energy is held by insiders. 63.79% of the stock of Duke Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK



Earnings for Duke Energy are expected to grow by 2.96% in the coming year, from $5.07 to $5.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Duke Energy is 33.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Duke Energy is 33.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. Duke Energy has a PEG Ratio of 4.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Duke Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

