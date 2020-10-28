Earnings results for Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Duke Realty last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.26. The firm earned $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Its revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Realty has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Duke Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Duke Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.60%. The high price target for DRE is $48.00 and the low price target for DRE is $34.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Duke Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.10, Duke Realty has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $37.74. Duke Realty has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 2.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Duke Realty has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Duke Realty is 65.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Duke Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.87% next year. This indicates that Duke Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

In the past three months, Duke Realty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,461,614.00 in company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Duke Realty is held by insiders. 96.01% of the stock of Duke Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE



Earnings for Duke Realty are expected to grow by 5.37% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Duke Realty is 37.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Duke Realty is 37.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Duke Realty has a PEG Ratio of 5.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Duke Realty has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

