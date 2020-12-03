Earnings results for Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Duluth last posted its earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm earned $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Duluth has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Duluth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Duluth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.21%. The high price target for DLTH is $22.00 and the low price target for DLTH is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Duluth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Duluth has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $14.03. Duluth has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth does not currently pay a dividend. Duluth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

In the past three months, Duluth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.99% of the stock of Duluth is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 25.15% of the stock of Duluth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH



Earnings for Duluth are expected to grow by 37.50% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Duluth is 29.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Duluth is 29.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.39. Duluth has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here