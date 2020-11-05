Earnings results for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22.

Dun & Bradstreet last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.13 million. Dun & Bradstreet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Dun & Bradstreet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dun & Bradstreet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.11%. The high price target for DNB is $33.00 and the low price target for DNB is $24.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dun & Bradstreet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.29, Dun & Bradstreet has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $28.13. Dun & Bradstreet has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet does not currently pay a dividend. Dun & Bradstreet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

In the past three months, Dun & Bradstreet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of Dun & Bradstreet is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB



Earnings for Dun & Bradstreet are expected to grow by 8.89% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $0.98 per share. Dun & Bradstreet has a PEG Ratio of 4.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

