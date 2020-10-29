Earnings results for Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Dunkin’ Brands Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dunkin’ Brands Group has generated $3.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.4. Dunkin’ Brands Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dunkin’ Brands Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.26, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.32%. The high price target for DNKN is $106.50 and the low price target for DNKN is $54.00. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dunkin’ Brands Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.39, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.26, Dunkin’ Brands Group has a forecasted downside of 20.3% from its current price of $100.73. Dunkin’ Brands Group has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin’ Brands Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dunkin’ Brands Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Dunkin’ Brands Group is 50.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dunkin’ Brands Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.60% next year. This indicates that Dunkin’ Brands Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

In the past three months, Dunkin’ Brands Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,742,991.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Dunkin’ Brands Group is held by insiders. 87.24% of the stock of Dunkin’ Brands Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN



Earnings for Dunkin’ Brands Group are expected to grow by 15.56% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $3.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Dunkin’ Brands Group is 38.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Dunkin’ Brands Group is 38.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.61. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a PEG Ratio of 4.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here