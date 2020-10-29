Earnings results for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

DuPont de Nemours last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year. DuPont de Nemours has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.38%. The high price target for DD is $81.00 and the low price target for DD is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DuPont de Nemours has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.19, DuPont de Nemours has a forecasted upside of 18.4% from its current price of $55.91. DuPont de Nemours has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

DuPont de Nemours pays a meaningful dividend of 2.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DuPont de Nemours does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of DuPont de Nemours is 31.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DuPont de Nemours will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.47% next year. This indicates that DuPont de Nemours will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, DuPont de Nemours insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $732,171.00 in company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of DuPont de Nemours is held by insiders. 76.52% of the stock of DuPont de Nemours is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for DuPont de Nemours are expected to grow by 8.94% in the coming year, from $3.02 to $3.29 per share. The P/E ratio of DuPont de Nemours is -16.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DuPont de Nemours is -16.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DuPont de Nemours has a PEG Ratio of 4.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DuPont de Nemours has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

