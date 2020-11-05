Earnings results for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

DXC Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Its revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology has generated $5.58 earnings per share over the last year. DXC Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DXC Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.67%. The high price target for DXC is $43.00 and the low price target for DXC is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology does not currently pay a dividend. DXC Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

In the past three months, DXC Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.81% of the stock of DXC Technology is held by insiders. 84.07% of the stock of DXC Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC



Earnings for DXC Technology are expected to grow by 55.96% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of DXC Technology is -0.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DXC Technology is -0.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DXC Technology has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

