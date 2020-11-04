Earnings results for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

DXP Enterprises last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.60 million. DXP Enterprises has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. DXP Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. DXP Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DXP Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.05%. The high price target for DXPE is $20.00 and the low price target for DXPE is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DXP Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, DXP Enterprises has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $17.11. DXP Enterprises has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. DXP Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

In the past three months, DXP Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,880.00 in company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of DXP Enterprises is held by insiders. 73.31% of the stock of DXP Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE



The P/E ratio of DXP Enterprises is 13.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of DXP Enterprises is 13.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.92. DXP Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

