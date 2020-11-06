Earnings results for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

DXP Enterprises last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business earned $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.60 million. DXP Enterprises has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. DXP Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DXP Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.83%. The high price target for DXPE is $20.00 and the low price target for DXPE is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DXP Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, DXP Enterprises has a forecasted upside of 9.8% from its current price of $17.30. DXP Enterprises has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. DXP Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

In the past three months, DXP Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,880.00 in company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of DXP Enterprises is held by insiders. 73.31% of the stock of DXP Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE



The P/E ratio of DXP Enterprises is 13.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of DXP Enterprises is 13.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 32.40. DXP Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here