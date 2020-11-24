Earnings results for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Dycom Industries last announced its earnings results on August 26th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.6. Dycom Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dycom Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.54%. The high price target for DY is $92.00 and the low price target for DY is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dycom Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.86, Dycom Industries has a forecasted downside of 14.5% from its current price of $78.23. Dycom Industries has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dycom Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Dycom Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Dycom Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,694,011.00 in company stock. Only 5.66% of the stock of Dycom Industries is held by insiders. 85.17% of the stock of Dycom Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Dycom Industries are expected to grow by 15.25% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Dycom Industries is 147.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of Dycom Industries is 147.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 33.11. Dycom Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

