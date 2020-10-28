Earnings results for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Dynatrace last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business earned $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Its revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Dynatrace has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dynatrace in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.68%. The high price target for DT is $55.00 and the low price target for DT is $37.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dynatrace has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.56, Dynatrace has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $40.79. Dynatrace has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace does not currently pay a dividend. Dynatrace does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

In the past three months, Dynatrace insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $903,153,158.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Dynatrace is held by insiders. 91.63% of the stock of Dynatrace is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT



Earnings for Dynatrace are expected to decrease by -14.81% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Dynatrace is -29.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dynatrace is -29.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dynatrace has a PEG Ratio of 5.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dynatrace has a P/B Ratio of 11.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

