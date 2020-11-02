Earnings results for Dynex Capital (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Kforce last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business earned $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Kforce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kforce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.32%. The high price target for KFRC is $36.00 and the low price target for KFRC is $30.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kforce has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.20, Kforce has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $34.70. Kforce has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Kforce pays a meaningful dividend of 2.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kforce does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Kforce is 34.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kforce will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.79% next year. This indicates that Kforce will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Kforce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $118,062.00 in company stock. Only 10.80% of the stock of Kforce is held by insiders. 80.43% of the stock of Kforce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Kforce are expected to grow by 5.17% in the coming year, from $2.32 to $2.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Kforce is 15.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Kforce is 15.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Kforce has a P/B Ratio of 4.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

