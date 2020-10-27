Earnings results for Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Dynex Capital last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company earned $15 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Dynex Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dynex Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.38%. The high price target for DX is $17.50 and the low price target for DX is $17.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dynex Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, Dynex Capital has a forecasted upside of 9.4% from its current price of $16.00. Dynex Capital has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.89%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Dynex Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Dynex Capital is 74.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Dynex Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 96.30% in the coming year. This indicates that Dynex Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

In the past three months, Dynex Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.36% of the stock of Dynex Capital is held by insiders. 50.01% of the stock of Dynex Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX



Earnings for Dynex Capital are expected to decrease by -4.14% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Dynex Capital is 3.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Dynex Capital is 3.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Dynex Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

