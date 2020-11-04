Earnings results for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on TBA after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

e.l.f. Beauty last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.0. e.l.f. Beauty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.68%. The high price target for ELF is $25.00 and the low price target for ELF is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

e.l.f. Beauty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, e.l.f. Beauty has a forecasted upside of 10.7% from its current price of $20.78. e.l.f. Beauty has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty does not currently pay a dividend. e.l.f. Beauty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

In the past three months, e.l.f. Beauty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,676,538.00 in company stock. Only 15.00% of the stock of e.l.f. Beauty is held by insiders. 87.06% of the stock of e.l.f. Beauty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF



Earnings for e.l.f. Beauty are expected to grow by 8.11% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of e.l.f. Beauty is 67.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of e.l.f. Beauty is 67.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.36. e.l.f. Beauty has a P/B Ratio of 4.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here