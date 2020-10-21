Earnings results for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

Eagle Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company earned $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Eagle Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.96%. The high price target for EGBN is $50.00 and the low price target for EGBN is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Eagle Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Eagle Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 34.0% from its current price of $29.86. Eagle Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eagle Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eagle Bancorp is 20.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eagle Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.47% next year. This indicates that Eagle Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

In the past three months, Eagle Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.56% of the stock of Eagle Bancorp is held by insiders. 69.24% of the stock of Eagle Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN



Earnings for Eagle Bancorp are expected to grow by 15.74% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Bancorp is 8.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Eagle Bancorp is 8.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Eagle Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 3.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eagle Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

