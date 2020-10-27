Earnings results for Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Eagle Bancorp Montana last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Eagle Bancorp Montana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.60%. The high price target for EBMT is $25.50 and the low price target for EBMT is $19.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays a meaningful dividend of 1.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eagle Bancorp Montana does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Eagle Bancorp Montana is 20.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eagle Bancorp Montana will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.89% next year. This indicates that Eagle Bancorp Montana will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

In the past three months, Eagle Bancorp Montana insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $69,411.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of Eagle Bancorp Montana is held by insiders. 41.56% of the stock of Eagle Bancorp Montana is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)



Earnings for Eagle Bancorp Montana are expected to decrease by -19.85% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $2.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Bancorp Montana is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Eagle Bancorp Montana is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

