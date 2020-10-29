Earnings results for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.77.

Eagle Materials last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. The company earned $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials has generated $5.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Eagle Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.33%. The high price target for EXP is $99.00 and the low price target for EXP is $60.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eagle Materials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.38, Eagle Materials has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $82.97. Eagle Materials has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Eagle Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

In the past three months, Eagle Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,124,436.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Eagle Materials is held by insiders. 95.70% of the stock of Eagle Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP



Earnings for Eagle Materials are expected to grow by 7.61% in the coming year, from $6.18 to $6.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Materials is 27.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Eagle Materials is 27.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. Eagle Materials has a P/B Ratio of 3.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

