AXON ENTERPRISE (NASDAQ:AAXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm earned $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. Axon Enterprise has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AXON ENTERPRISE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise’s stock was trading at $60.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AAXN shares have increased by 102.7% and is now trading at $122.59.

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES (NYSE:AMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm earned $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AMN Healthcare Services has generated $3.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. AMN Healthcare Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services’ stock was trading at $68.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMN shares have decreased by 7.7% and is now trading at $63.05.

ACM RESEARCH (NASDAQ:ACMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.9. ACM Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACM RESEARCH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research’s stock was trading at $25.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ACMR shares have increased by 256.9% and is now trading at $91.36.

EVENTBRITE (NYSE:EB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. Eventbrite has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EVENTBRITE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite’s stock was trading at $10.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EB stock has increased by 0.6% and is now trading at $10.12.