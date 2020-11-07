AMC NETWORKS (NASDAQ:AMCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks last released its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. AMC Networks has generated $9.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. AMC Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMC NETWORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks’ stock was trading at $27.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMCX shares have decreased by 12.9% and is now trading at $23.73.

NABORS INDUSTRIES (NYSE:NBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries has generated ($66.00) earnings per share over the last year. Nabors Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NABORS INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries’ stock was trading at $0.3966 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NBR shares have increased by 8,311.5% and is now trading at $33.36.

DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS (NYSE:DKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Delek Logistics Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners’ stock was trading at $11.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DKL stock has increased by 150.8% and is now trading at $27.64.

THE DIXIE GROUP (NASDAQ:DXYN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.82 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.7.

HOW HAS THE DIXIE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group’s stock was trading at $1.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DXYN shares have increased by 7.3% and is now trading at $1.32.