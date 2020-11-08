BIGCOMMERCE (NASDAQ:BIGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business earned $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BigCommerce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BigCommerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF BIGCOMMERCE? (NASDAQ:BIGC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BigCommerce in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

BigCommerce.

SYNAPTICS (NASDAQ:SYNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. The business earned $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Synaptics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYNAPTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics’ stock was trading at $64.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SYNA shares have increased by 28.6% and is now trading at $82.84.

NORTHWEST NATURAL (NYSE:NWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Northwest Natural has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHWEST NATURAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural’s stock was trading at $63.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NWN shares have decreased by 30.8% and is now trading at $43.75.

LANTHEUS (NASDAQ:LNTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm earned $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lantheus has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. Lantheus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LANTHEUS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus’ stock was trading at $13.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LNTH shares have decreased by 17.3% and is now trading at $11.27.