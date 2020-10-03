CAL-MAINE FOODS (NASDAQ:CALM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods last announced its earnings results on October 3rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm earned $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cal-Maine Foods has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.2. Cal-Maine Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAL-MAINE FOODS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods’ stock was trading at $34.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CALM stock has increased by 11.2% and is now trading at $38.41.

ANGIODYNAMICS (NASDAQ:ANGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 4th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business earned $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. Its revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year. AngioDynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANGIODYNAMICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics’ stock was trading at $10.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ANGO stock has increased by 13.4% and is now trading at $11.4950.

FLUOR CO. (NEW) EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FLR)

HOW HAS FLUOR CO. (NEW)’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW)’s stock was trading at $7.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FLR stock has increased by 33.1% and is now trading at $9.40.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GVA)

HOW HAS GRANITE CONSTRUCTION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction’s stock was trading at $14.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GVA stock has increased by 23.0% and is now trading at $18.37.