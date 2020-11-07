CDK GLOBAL (NASDAQ:CDK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global last announced its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm earned $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. CDK Global has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. CDK Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CDK GLOBAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global’s stock was trading at $40.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CDK stock has increased by 17.0% and is now trading at $46.83.

KAR AUCTION SERVICES (NYSE:KAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services last posted its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company earned $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. Its revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. KAR Auction Services has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.2. KAR Auction Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KAR AUCTION SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services’ stock was trading at $18.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KAR stock has decreased by 8.7% and is now trading at $16.75.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES (NASDAQ:SGMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.47. The business earned $698 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Scientific Games has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. Scientific Games has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SCIENTIFIC GAMES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games’ stock was trading at $11.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SGMS stock has increased by 218.7% and is now trading at $35.12.

SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:SMSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software last released its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Smith Micro Software has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Smith Micro Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software’s stock was trading at $4.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMSI shares have decreased by 19.0% and is now trading at $3.96.