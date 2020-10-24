CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CDNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems last issued its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Cadence Design Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems’ stock was trading at $62.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CDNS stock has increased by 80.1% and is now trading at $112.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCI)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has generated $5.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.0. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CCI)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s stock was trading at $153.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCI shares have increased by 3.0% and is now trading at $158.47.

VALE (NYSE:VALE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VALE)

Vale last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm earned $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Vale has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.5.

HOW HAS VALE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:VALE)

Vale’s stock was trading at $8.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VALE shares have increased by 33.1% and is now trading at $11.31.

BYLINE BANCORP (NYSE:BY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Byline Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BYLINE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BY shares have increased by 11.1% and is now trading at $14.01.