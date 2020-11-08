CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:CEMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Chembio Diagnostics has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year. Chembio Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics’ stock was trading at $3.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CEMI shares have increased by 52.7% and is now trading at $4.7350.

NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NBRV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year. Nabriva Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NBRV stock has decreased by 63.6% and is now trading at $0.4410.

AUTOWEB (NASDAQ:AUTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Autoweb last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Autoweb has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year. Autoweb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUTOWEB’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Autoweb’s stock was trading at $1.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AUTO shares have increased by 17.8% and is now trading at $2.32.

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING (NYSE:CSU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $6.44. Capital Senior Living has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Capital Senior Living has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living’s stock was trading at $1.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CSU stock has decreased by 45.3% and is now trading at $0.5744.