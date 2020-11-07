COLLECTORS UNIVERSE (NASDAQ:CLCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe last posted its earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $20.50 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.3. Collectors Universe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLLECTORS UNIVERSE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe’s stock was trading at $19.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLCT shares have increased by 274.2% and is now trading at $71.70.

AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:AQB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). AquaBounty Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies’ stock was trading at $1.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AQB shares have increased by 122.7% and is now trading at $4.12.

TRANSLATE BIO (NASDAQ:TBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The firm earned $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Translate Bio has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS TRANSLATE BIO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio’s stock was trading at $7.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TBIO stock has increased by 87.3% and is now trading at $13.92.

ZOETIS (NYSE:ZTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has generated $3.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.7.

HOW HAS ZOETIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis’ stock was trading at $130.27 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ZTS shares have increased by 31.2% and is now trading at $170.90.