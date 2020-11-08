ICU MEDICAL (NASDAQ:ICUI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. The business earned $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. Its revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has generated $7.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.8. ICU Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ICU MEDICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical’s stock was trading at $180.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ICUI shares have increased by 4.3% and is now trading at $188.26.

TERADATA (NYSE:TDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $454 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Teradata has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TERADATA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata’s stock was trading at $19.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TDC shares have increased by 3.8% and is now trading at $20.60.

THE MACERICH (NYSE:MAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Its revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Macerich has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. The Macerich has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE MACERICH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich’s stock was trading at $15.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MAC shares have decreased by 55.0% and is now trading at $6.92.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:AXDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics last posted its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year. Accelerate Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics’ stock was trading at $10.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AXDX stock has decreased by 10.9% and is now trading at $9.45.