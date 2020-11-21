IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI last released its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.19. iQIYI has generated ($2.03) earnings per share over the last year. iQIYI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IQIYI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI’s stock was trading at $25.19 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, IQ shares have decreased by 10.2% and is now trading at $22.63.

WIDEPOINT (NYSE:WYY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WYY)

WidePoint last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. WidePoint has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.7.

HOW HAS WIDEPOINT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:WYY)

WidePoint’s stock was trading at $0.6052 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, WYY shares have increased by 1,041.8% and is now trading at $6.91.

BEYONDSPRING (NASDAQ:BYSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. BeyondSpring has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year. BeyondSpring has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BEYONDSPRING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring’s stock was trading at $14.04 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BYSI stock has decreased by 26.0% and is now trading at $10.39.

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY (NASDAQ:BECN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply last issued its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year. Beacon Roofing Supply has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply’s stock was trading at $32.97 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BECN stock has increased by 12.2% and is now trading at $36.99.