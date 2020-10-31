INTEVAC (NASDAQ:IVAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Intevac has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Intevac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTEVAC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac’s stock was trading at $4.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IVAC shares have increased by 11.2% and is now trading at $5.28.

TENABLE (NASDAQ:TENB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Tenable has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TENABLE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable’s stock was trading at $20.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TENB stock has increased by 66.3% and is now trading at $34.11.

OHIO VALLEY BANC (NASDAQ:OVBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $12.04 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Ohio Valley Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OHIO VALLEY BANC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc’s stock was trading at $26.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OVBC stock has decreased by 19.4% and is now trading at $21.41.

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:AFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group has generated $8.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. American Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group’s stock was trading at $83.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AFG stock has decreased by 10.0% and is now trading at $74.94.