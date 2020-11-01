JAMES RIVER GROUP (NASDAQ:JRVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184 million. James River Group has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year. James River Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JAMES RIVER GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group’s stock was trading at $37.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JRVR stock has increased by 26.1% and is now trading at $46.73.

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP (NYSE:WHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The asset manager reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.0. Westwood Holdings Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group’s stock was trading at $20.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WHG stock has decreased by 52.3% and is now trading at $9.66.

GALAPAGOS (NASDAQ:GLPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.88. The firm earned $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. Galapagos has generated $5.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.7. Galapagos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GALAPAGOS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos’ stock was trading at $186.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GLPG shares have decreased by 37.4% and is now trading at $116.48.

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS (NYSE:HGV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $208 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Grand Vacations has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Hilton Grand Vacations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HILTON GRAND VACATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations’ stock was trading at $18.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HGV stock has increased by 12.1% and is now trading at $20.60.

