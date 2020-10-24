LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIC)

LCNB last posted its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. LCNB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LCNB'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

LCNB’s stock was trading at $14.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LCNB shares have decreased by 1.6% and is now trading at $14.28.

FIRST COMMUNITY (NASDAQ:FCCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION

First Community last announced its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. First Community has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST COMMUNITY'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

First Community’s stock was trading at $17.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCCO shares have decreased by 16.1% and is now trading at $14.34.

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN (NYSE:VLRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s stock was trading at $6.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VLRS stock has increased by 31.8% and is now trading at $9.08.

OPPENHEIMER (NYSE:OPY) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Oppenheimer last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5.

HOW HAS OPPENHEIMER'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Oppenheimer’s stock was trading at $19.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OPY shares have increased by 33.9% and is now trading at $26.33.