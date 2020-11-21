MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:MGIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.1. Magic Software Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises’ stock was trading at $12.90 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MGIC stock has increased by 15.5% and is now trading at $14.90.

CREATD (NASDAQ:CRTD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd last announced its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $2.54. Creatd has generated ($2.94) earnings per share over the last year. Creatd has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CREATD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd’s stock was trading at $2.48 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CRTD stock has increased by 25.4% and is now trading at $3.1101.

COPART (NASDAQ:CPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart last released its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Copart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COPART’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart’s stock was trading at $113.40 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CPRT shares have increased by 0.9% and is now trading at $114.47.

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP (NASDAQ:GOGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Golden Ocean Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group’s stock was trading at $3.19 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GOGL stock has increased by 28.2% and is now trading at $4.09.