NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:NEPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Neptune Wellness Solutions has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year. Neptune Wellness Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions’ stock was trading at $1.79 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NEPT stock has decreased by 7.3% and is now trading at $1.66.

AKERS BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:AKER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences last announced its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Akers Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Akers Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AKERS BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences’ stock was trading at $1.78 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AKER stock has increased by 5.1% and is now trading at $1.87.

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS (NYSE:CAAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports last issued its earnings data on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.49. Corporación América Airports has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Corporación América Airports has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports’ stock was trading at $1.87 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CAAP shares have increased by 53.5% and is now trading at $2.87.

CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:CLIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. ClearSign Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies’ stock was trading at $2.23 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CLIR shares have increased by 4.0% and is now trading at $2.32.